Image Source : PTI CRPF jawan tests positive for COVID-19; admitted to Delhi hospital

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, part of a battalion deployed in Jammu and Kashmir, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital, a senior official said on Wednesday. The jawan, working as a nursing assistant, has been admitted to an isolation ward in a Delhi hospital, he said.

The official said the constable was asked to undertake a coronavirus test in Delhi at the end of his leave period on April 7 before joining his unit, as per the standard operating procedure.

He was already in 14-day quarantine and his result was reported positive on Tuesday, the official added.

The jawan's parent unit is deployed in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Early this month, a doctor of the paramilitary was found positive for COVID-19.

The about 3.25-lakh personnel strong CRPF is the country's largest paramilitary or the Central Armed Police Force and is designated as the lead internal security force of the country for conduct of anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations apart from rendering regular law and order duties.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage