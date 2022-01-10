Tamil Nadu issues fresh SOPs for Jallikattu fest amid rising Covid cases | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Sunday, bull owners and Jallikattu enthusiasts had staged a road blockade agitation on the Chengapalli-Walayar National Highway (NH) at Chettipalayam demanding to conduct the jallikattu scheduled on January 9 in Coimbatore.

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the famed Jallikattu event this year. Some important mandates include 50% seating capacity or 150 people (whichever comes first), and a negative RT-PCR report. The development comes in light of rising Covid cases in the state.

Here's all you need to know:

Only 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity will be allowed. The spectators must carry a full vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours.

Only the owner and an assistant will be allowed along with a bull, given both are fully vaccinated against the Covid 19 virus. Both, owner and assistant, should produce RTPCR negative certificate issued 48 hours prior to the event.

Only 300 bull tamers will be allowed. Bull tamers should produce negative RTPCR test reports not older than 48 hours. Jallikattu is a three-day event held in Alanganallur, Palamedu, Avaniapuram in Madurai district.

Jallikattu is a traditional event in which a bull is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back trying to tame it.

Tamil Nadu reported 12,895 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Sunday. The active cases in the state stand at 51,335 so far.

Earlier Tamil Nadu revenue and commercial taxes minister P Moorthy said that Jallikattu would be held this year by adhering to Covid-19 protocol. On Sunday, bull owners and Jallikattu enthusiasts had staged a road blockade agitation on the Chengapalli-Walayar National Highway (NH) at Chettipalayam demanding to conduct the jallikattu scheduled on January 9 in Coimbatore.

The protest took place after the registration for jallikattu did not commence as the event organizing committee said there has been no proper confirmation of the event due to the State government's COVID-19 restrictions till January 10.

