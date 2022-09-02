INS Vikrant: Jairam accuses PM of 'hypocrisy' for taking credit, says 'collective efforts of past govts'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Congress leader Jairam Ramesh at a press conference during the meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges, PCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi.

Highlights Jairam Ramesh says PM never recognises continuity in governance

He took to Twitter as INS Vikrant gets commissioned

PM Modi commissioned the warship that put India into a select league of countries

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the work done by the previous regimes. He was speaking on the commissioning of INS Vikrant at Kochi. India launched its maiden indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioning the warship that put India into a select league of countries with the domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

The veteran Congress leader took to Twitter saying it's a moment of pride for the whole nation but saying this is entirely a post-2014 achievement is wrong. "India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all govts since 1999. Will PM acknowledge?," he questioned. Congress leader added "Let’s also recall original INS Vikrant that served us well in 1971 war. Much reviled Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from UK."

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh further wrote on Twitter "Our PM never recognises continuity in governance. #INSVikrant, commissioned today is a huge achievement but it was started 22 yrs ago - first Vajpayee Govt, then Manmohan Govt & then Modi Govt, there is continuity." "It took 22 years and credit goes to all the governments," he added.

At a ceremony attended Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, among others at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) here, the PM unveiled the new Naval Ensign. PM Modi, who also unveiled a new Naval Ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj said the country has taken off a "burden of slavery.

The 262 m long and 62 m wide carrier displaces approximately 43000 T when fully loaded, having a maximum designed speed of 28 knots with endurance of 7500 NM. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, it has state-of-the-art features and can operate air wing consisting of 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, besides the domestically manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH). Earlier, in his address Modi said Vikrant is an example of the Centre's thrust to making its defence sector self-reliant.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Ajay Bhat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were among those present at the commissioning event.

