SC applies brakes on bulldozers in Jahangirpuri, demolition drive stopped | Top points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi.

An anti-encroachment drive in the riot-hit Jahangirpuri area, which started on Wednesday morning was stopped after Supreme Court's order, Special Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Delhi Police said. The Supreme Court a while ago directed the apex court Secretary-General to convey the earlier order to stop demolition in the riots-hit Jahangirpuri to the NDMC Mayor and the Delhi Police Commissioner immediately. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, in the forenoon, ordered the stopping of the demolition drive by authorities in the area of Delhi and agreed to hear a petition challenging the action of the civic bodies allegedly aimed against the accused of the communal offences. Later, it took note of the submissions of senior advocate Dushyant Dave that despite the order of the apex court the demolition was on as the authorities are saying that the same has not been communicated to them. "It will be too late otherwise," Dave said urging urgent remedial action on the part of the top court. "Ok. Communicate it through Secretary-General or Registrar General (of the apex court) immediately," the CJI said.

The anti-encroachment drive was being carried out by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area.

The Delhi High court on Wednesday agreed to hear during the course of the day pleas against the anti-encroachment drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, but refused to interfere in the process at this stage.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi asked the lawyers, who mentioned the cause for urgent listing and relief, to file their petitions and said, "I am not saying anything (on stopping the demolition) but that they (authorities) should be ready (with instructions)."

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma stated that the Supreme Court is already seized of the issue.

The Acting Chief Justice said that the petitions would be heard during the course of the day once they were filed, and observed that "there was nothing new" and the drive was "already in contemplation".

"They have acquired force now. You file it (the petitions)," he said and asked the authorities to be ready with instructions. The lawyer appearing for one of the aggrieved parties urged the court to "protect" the dwellers till 2 pm.

In the aftermath of the violence, some residents are not in the area and some are in custody, she added.

The area had witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

(With inputs from PTI)

