Jabalpur: House of RTO official who had '650 times higher income' raided; Rs 16L cash, other assets unearthed

Image Source : INDIA TV

Jabalpur RTO official house raided: The Economic Offences Wing raided three premises of a government officer and his wife in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city and found at least "650 times higher" compared to their known sources of income, officials said. According to reports, Rs 16 lakh cash and other assets allegedly amassed by them.

RTO official Santosh Paul and his wife Lekha Paul, who worked as a clerk in the RTO office, premises were on Wednesday night after a corruption complaint. It stated that the couple had wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The raids started late Wednesday night. During the searches, the EOW sleuths found Rs 16 lakh in cash, jewellery and some documents, he said.

As per an investigation into the complaint, the couple owns five houses, a farmhouse, a car, SUV and 2 two-wheelers, the official said. A case was registered against Paul and his wife under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

The searches are still continuing, he added.

