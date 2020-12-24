Image Source : ANI J-K police bust Al-Bader terror module in Awantipora, four arrested

The Awantipora police in Jammu and Kashmir has busted an Al-Bader terror module and nabbed four associates of the banned outfit. According to police, an operation was launched by the 42RR and 130 BN CRPF after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Al-Bader in Dadsara and Larmoh villages.

"During the search operation, four persons were found in highly suspicious circumstances and during on spot questioning they admitted to having concealed the Arms and Ammunition under the heap of grass," police siad in a release.

Police also recovered AK-56 rifle, AK-56 magazine, 28 AK-56 rounds and hand grenade from their possession. The arrested persons have been identified as Yawar Aziz Dar, Sajad Ahmad Parray, Abid Majeed Sheikh and Showkat Ahmad Dar.

Police siad that a case under relevant sections has been registered at Awantipora police station and further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, police busted a terror module and arrested six terrorist associates linked to the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

