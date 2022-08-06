J&K: August 5 declared ‘Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas’; LG Sinha inaugurates refurbished Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The stadium was dedicated to the public on the occasion of the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu & Kashmir: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said August 5 -- the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 -- will be celebrated as ‘Bhrashtachar Mukti Diwas’ (corruption-free day). Sinha made the announcement at an event where he launched major initiatives for the prosperity of the tribal community.

Launch of various schemes for the people of union territory

He also announced the administration’s decision of extending various provisions under the Public Services Guarantee Act completely through online mode. Online public services are now linked with timelines laid down under the Public Services Guarantee Act. The defaulting officers will be served notices for failure in automated online mode and linked with penal provisions, the Lt Governor said. Sinha inaugurated eight tribal hostels built at a cost of Rs 26 crore and laid the foundation stones for more 25 such hostels worth Rs 100 crore.

The occasion witnessed the launch of a series of initiatives by the Lt Governor including a coaching programme for NEET/JEE and competitive examinations under ‘TOP 50’, ‘Host 50’ and ‘Stars 100’ schemes. Smart cards were distributed to migratory tribal population to ensure their smooth seasonal migration. Dedicating new initiatives to the tribal people, the Lt Governor said the schemes by the Tribal Affairs Department will unleash the productive potential of the youth, holistic development of tribal community free from discrimination, fear and insecurity.

Inauguration of refurbished Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar

LG Sinha also inaugurated the refurbished Bakshi Stadium equipped with world-class facilities which are at par with FIFA standards. The stadium was dedicated to the public on the occasion of the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The historic stadium in Srinagar, which has in the past hosted important functions and celebrations, including Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, has been upgraded and equipped with world-class facilities which are at par with FIFA standards.

The seating capacity of the stadium has also been increased and now day-night matches can also be held as flood-lights have been installed. One of the major stadiums in J-K, it has undergone a massive renovation with the execution of several upgradation works at a cost of about Rs 50 crore.

The stadium has been a central place of the youth for decades, nurturing many dreams and making local sportspersons famous all over the country.

This stadium infused the passion of sports into the lives of millions of people and the legacy has been passed to the new generation.

Massive expansion of sports infrastructure is taking place in J-K. New sports facilities are being developed, world-class coaching is being provided to hone the skills of the sportspersons from various sports disciplines. The Lt Governor expressed hope that people will wholeheartedly contribute towards nation building with full potential and the sporting talent will bring laurels to the country and the UT in the world of sports.

