ITI Berhampur students create huge elephant sculpture filled with plastic bottles on 'Swachchata Day'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The 23-foot tall elephant sculpture made by ITI Berhampur students

The students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur collected more than 30,000 used plastic bottles on Sunday and filled them inside a 23-foot tall elephant sculpture, made from welded scraps on the occasion of “Swachchata Hi Seva” Day. Nearly 3,000 students were involved in creating the massive sculpture in Odisha.

The students collected used plastic bottles from different parts of the city and put them inside the huge sculpture, using the skilling methodology of welding art, said Dr Rajat Panigrahy, ITI Principal.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe sculpture was unveiled at a function attended by several dignitaries

Dignitaries present during unveiling of sculpture

The sculpture was unveiled at a function attended by Dr Gopabandhu Das, political secretary to Chief Minister, Sanghamitra Dalei, Mayor of Berhampur and the local MLA. Such innovative sculptures can be installed at sea beaches and tourist spots to create public awareness about cleanliness, said Dr Das.

The luminaries lauded the efforts of ITI students in creating public awareness about cleanliness by creating a huge sculpture made from scraps.

ALSO READ: PM Modi along with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuriya joins 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign | WATCH

Latest India News