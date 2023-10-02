Monday, October 02, 2023
     
ITI Berhampur students create huge elephant sculpture filled with plastic bottles on 'Swachchata Day'

As many as 3,000 students of ITI Berhampur were involved in creating the massive elephant sculpture in Odisha. The 23-foot tall sculpture was made from welded scraps on the occasion of “Swachchata Hi Seva” Day on October 1.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Berhampur Updated on: October 02, 2023 19:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV The 23-foot tall elephant sculpture made by ITI Berhampur students

The students of Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur collected more than 30,000 used plastic bottles on Sunday and filled them inside a 23-foot tall elephant sculpture, made from welded scraps on the occasion of “Swachchata Hi Seva” Day. Nearly 3,000 students were involved in creating the massive sculpture in Odisha.

The students collected used plastic bottles from different parts of the city and put them inside the huge sculpture, using the skilling methodology of welding art, said Dr Rajat Panigrahy, ITI Principal. 

India Tv - Swachhata day

Image Source : INDIA TVThe sculpture was unveiled at a function attended by several dignitaries

Dignitaries present during unveiling of sculpture

The sculpture was unveiled at a function attended by Dr Gopabandhu Das, political secretary to Chief Minister, Sanghamitra Dalei, Mayor of Berhampur and the local MLA. Such innovative sculptures can be installed at sea beaches and tourist spots to create public awareness about cleanliness, said Dr Das.

The luminaries lauded the efforts of ITI students in creating public awareness about cleanliness by creating a huge sculpture made from scraps.

