Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness: PM Modi's post on cleanliness drive | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the cleanliness drive with Ankit Baiyanpuriya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday participated in the cleanliness drive with wrestler Ankit Baiyanpuriya. Wielding a broom, the Prime Minister in a video was seen taking part in the "shramdaan". People from all walks of life, from politicians to students, participated in an hour-long "shramdaan" on Sunday, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a nationwide cleanliness drive. The mega cleanliness drive - 'Ek tareekh ek ghanta ek saath' called by him was conducted across the nation today.

PM Modi participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe."

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in "shramdaan (voluntary labour)". Union ministers and BJP leaders across the country grabbed brooms and took part in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' campaign.

He had appealed for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata"

In a recent episode of "Mann Ki Baat", Modi appealed for "one hour of shramdaan for swachhata" on Sunday by all citizens and said it would be a "Swachhanjali" to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his birth anniversary. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.

"1st October at 10 AM, we come together for a pivotal cleanliness initiative. A Swachh Bharat is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts. Join this noble endeavour to usher in a cleaner future," PM Modi posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Earlier during his 105th episode of Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, "A big event on cleanliness is going to be organised on October 1 that is on Sunday at 10 am. You too should take out time and help in this campaign related to cleanliness. You can also join this cleanliness campaign in your street, or neighbourhood or at a park, river, lake or any other public place."

'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath' Campaign

It is a mega cleanliness drive to mark the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. This initiative is a run-up to the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva’ 2023 campaign.

(with inputs from agencies)

Latest India News