IT raids premises of four hospitals across Delhi-NCR in tax evasion case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Four NCR hospitals raided by I-T in tax evasion case

Highlights ORG hospital, SSB hospital, Accord Hospital, Sarvodaya Hospital were among hospitals raided

Search operation was being conducted in Sector 11 and 12 of Noida

Raids were also conducted in different sectors of Faridabad and Gurugram

IT raids were underway at premises of four renowned private hospitals across Delhi-NCR. The search operations by the Income Tax department were conducted at hospitals across Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram for allegedly evading taxes.

The hospitals, which were being raided include ORG hospital, SSB hospital, Accord Hospital and Sarvodaya Hospital.

Sources said the search operation was being conducted in Sectors 11 and 12 of Noida and in different sectors of Faridabad and Gurugram.

A team of 14 to 15 members was present at each hospital. They were scanning the transactions of the last three years of these hospitals.

The documents related to the business dealings were also examined.

To assist the I-T officials, a team from the local police station was also present at the hospitals.

On July 15, the Income-tax department found that a Delhi and Mumbai-based business group -- engaged in hospitality, marble selling and real estate-- and its promoters allegedly "parked" black money abroad and created undisclosed offshore assets.

The CBDT, the administrative body for the department, issued a statement stating that it has seized Rs 2.5 crore of "undeclared" jewellery from the group, that has not been identified.

The raids on the group, which also deals in lights trading, were launched on July 7 and a total of 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Daman were covered, it said in a statement.

Documents seized "indicate that the group has parked its undisclosed money abroad in certain low tax jurisdictions."

"The group, through Malaysia-based web of companies, has finally invested the funds in its hospitality business in India and it is estimated that the quantum of such funds exceeds Rs 40 crore," the CBDT said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | ED freezes Rs 95 cr worth bank deposits after raids on WB-based group

Latest India News