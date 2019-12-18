IPS officer injured in bomb attack at Bengal CAA protest

An IPS officer and two other police personnel were injured when bombs were hurled at them during an anti-CAA demonstration in Sankrail of West Bengal's Howrah district on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner (headquarters), Howrah police commissionerate, Ajit Singh Yadav was among the injured, officials said.

Sources said the demonstrators had placed wooden log, burnt tyres and blockaded the road was since the afternoon in Purba Para of South Sankrail.

Personnel form Sankrail police station as also senior officers of the commissionerate rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the demonstrators, who hurled stones and bottles at the security forces.

The police then went for a baton charge, and lobbed teargas shells which further infuriated the protesters, who started throwing bombs at the lawkeepers, injuring the three cops. All three have been admitted to a private hospital with splinter wounds.

Some other policemen also sustained minor injuries. A police picket has been posted at the spot. There was tension in the area, police sources said. The area was tense with the streets deserted except for the police personnel on patrol duty.

