Govt extends suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till January 31

The government on Wednesday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021. The restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis, the ministry said in a statement.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 24 countries including the UK, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

