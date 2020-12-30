Govt extends suspension of India-UK flights till January 7 amid new coronavirus strain scare

Image Source : FILE PHOTO India extends temporary ban on flights to and from UK till January 7

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday that the Centre has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021. The flights operations were suspended because of a new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The development came after 20 people, who have returned from the UK to India, have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant

“Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly,” Puri said on Twitter.

India had suspended all flights from Britain last week until the end of the month as the new variant of the virus detected in the UK triggered widespread concern and travel restrictions across the world.

India-UK have 67 weekly flights operated by four airlines — Air India, Vistara, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. Almost 2,000-2,500 passengers used to fly in daily on these flights.

From November 25 to midnight of December 23, 2020 about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. All these passengers are being tracked and subjected by states to RT-PCR tests.

