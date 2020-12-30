India records 20,550 new COVID cases in 24 hrs, tally at 1.02 cr; active cases at 2,62,272

Image Source : PTI India COVID tally

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 20,550 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 1,02,44,853, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The recoveries crossed 98 lakh with 26,572 new discharge, while the death toll increased to 1,48,439 with 286 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

India on Tuesday reported a total of 16,432 new infections, the lowest in a little over six months. The daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 9,83,4141 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.92 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45% per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day.

There are 2,62,272 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63%per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 17,09,22,030 samples have been tested up to December 29 with 11,20,281 samples being tested on Tuesday.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus Tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 64 4803 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3423 870752 7098 3 Arunachal Pradesh 119 16521 56 4 Assam 3323 211636 1038 5 Bihar 4928 244076 1386 6 Chandigarh 379 18856 316 7 Chhattisgarh 12962 260056 3319 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3363 2 9 Delhi 6297 606644 10474 10 Goa 955 49083 734 11 Gujarat 10223 228144 4288 12 Haryana 4040 254336 2882 13 Himachal Pradesh 3680 50079 921 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3157 115261 1875 15 Jharkhand 1582 111818 1020 16 Karnataka 12566 892273 12070 17 Kerala 64205 676368 2990 18 Ladakh 197 9088 126 19 Madhya Pradesh 9874 225782 3572 20 Maharashtra 58294 1814449 49305 21 Manipur 1234 26478 348 22 Meghalaya 199 13042 138 23 Mizoram 114 4068 8 24 Nagaland 243 11589 79 25 Odisha 2482 324392 1864 26 Puducherry 357 37040 631 27 Punjab 4014 156342 5312 28 Rajasthan 10742 292739 2677 29 Sikkim 531 5188 126 30 Tamil Nadu 8867 794228 12080 31 Telengana 5999 277931 1535 32 Tripura 140 32721 385 33 Uttarakhand 5511 82850 1489 34 Uttar Pradesh 14710 559888 8322 35 West Bengal 13161 525685 9625 Total# 268581 9807569 148153

