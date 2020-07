Image Source : FILE PHOTO International commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till August 31

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday announced that the International commercial passenger flights to remain suspended till August 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus nationwide.

The official statement said, "However, this restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA."

This is a developing story...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage