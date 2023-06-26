Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO IndiGo Srinagar-Jammu flight enters Pakistan airspace | What happened next?

IndiGo flight enters Pakistan airspace: A Srinagar-Jammu IndiGo flight on Sunday had entered Pakistan's airspace. According to the carrier, in view of the bad weather, the flight was forced to enter Pakistani airspace. Later, the IndiGo 6e-2124 flight was diverted to Amritsar.

Why it entered in Pakistani airspace?

"IndiGo 6e-2124 entered in Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar," an official told ANI.

As per the airline's official, the authorities concerned in both countries were informed about the same before the flight entered Pakistan airspace. Following this, the diversion of the flight was well coordinated by Jammu and Lahore ATCs.

Pilots were asked to divert the flight to Amritsar

Sources informed that the concerned flight was about to land at the Jammu airport, however, due to the weather, the pilots were asked to divert the aircraft to Amritsar. The officials further asserted that the flight briefly entered Pakistani airspace and then safely landed in Amritsar.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported, as IndiGo Amritsar-Ahmedabad flight had entered Pakistani airspace due to bad weather.

Similar incident occurred earlier

"IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Atari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation," IndiGo said in a statement on the incident.

