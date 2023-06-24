World leaders hail Air India, IndiGo order of around 1500 aircrafts; 'Will provide millions of jobs in US'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and US President Joe Biden (R)

As major Indian airlines-- IndiGo and Air India-- placed orders for nearly 1500 aircraft of Boeing and Airbus, world leaders gathered during the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, applauded the deal and expressed satisfaction as it will produce millions of jobs in America, especially at a time when the country is reeling under economic turbulence, inflation and back-to-back bank failure.

The statement released by the White House asserted that the recent deal will support more than one million American jobs across 44 states and contribute to ongoing efforts to modernize the civil aviation sector in India. Boeing has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, supporting India’s need for 31,000 new pilots over the next 20 years. The leaders also welcomed Boeing’s announcement of its completion of a C-17 aftermarket support facility for MRO and a new parts logistics centre in India to capture future synergies between defence and civil aviation.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi again welcomed Air India’s historic agreement with Boeing to acquire more than 200 American-made aircraft," it said.

Air India Signs Pacts With Airbus, Boeing To Buy 470 Planes

The latest order has set the record for the biggest single purchase agreement in the history of commercial aviation. The latest agreement takes the total number of Airbus aircraft on order by IndiGo to 1,330, establishing its position as the world’s biggest A320 Family customer.

Earlier on Tuesday, Air India signed agreements with Airbus and Boeing for acquiring 470 planes for an estimated USD 70 billion at list prices. The Tata Group-owned airline announced that it will buy 470 aircraft, including wide-body planes, in February this year.

The "firm orders include 34 A350-1000, 6 A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo, and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrow-body aircraft," the airline said in a release.

Also Read: UK PM Rishi Sunak hails IndiGo mega deal with Airbus, says will support thousands of jobs at difficult time

Latest World News