Dehradun bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch

Dehradun bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi

A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight was forced to return to Delhi airport following an engine glitch. The flight managed to land safely and no injuries to any passenger have been reported so far.

“IndiGo flight (Delhi to Dehradun) returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance,” said IndiGo in a statement.

Further details are awaited...

