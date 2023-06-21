Wednesday, June 21, 2023
     
Dehradun bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch

IndiGo's Delhi-Dehradun flight returns due to an engine glitch, lands safely

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2023 16:24 IST
IndiGo
Image Source : PTI Dehradun bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi

A Dehradun-bound IndiGo flight was forced to return to Delhi airport following an engine glitch. The flight managed to land safely and no injuries to any passenger have been reported so far.

“IndiGo flight (Delhi to Dehradun) returned to its origin due to a technical issue. The pilot informed the ATC as per procedure and requested a priority landing. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance,” said IndiGo in a statement. 

Further details are awaited...

