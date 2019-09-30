Delhi-bound IndiGo flight catches fire, makes emergency landing in Goa

Image Source : PTI Delhi-bound IndiGo flight catches fire

A Goa to Delhi IndiGo flight returned to Goa Airport on Sunday after a technical glitch was detected on the flight. The IndiGo flight 6e-336 landed at the Dabolim Airport after 15 minutes of take-off.

According to some media reports, the left engine of the IndiGo flight had caught fire mid-air.

All passengers on board were reported to be safe.

Earlier this month, aviation regulator DGCA had suspended two IndiGo pilots for two months for flying a Hyderabad-Vijaywada flight on July 24 with the tail support attached.

According to an official, they were informed about it by the Air Traffic Control (ATC) immediately after take-off.

During loading or unloading of any kind of cargo in an aircraft, the tail support or 'tail prop' is used to prevent the plane from tipping over backwards.

Also Read | IndiGo begins direct flights from Kolkata to Yangon

Also Read | IndiGo to start daily flight on Amritsar-Sharjah route from October 1