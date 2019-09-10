Image Source : FILE IndiGo to start daily flight on Amritsar-Sharjah route from October 1

Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced a daily flight on the Amritsar-Sharjah route from October 1 this year.

"This is IndiGo's second flight from Amritsar connecting a destination in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), after the launch of the flight to Dubai last year," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo said with the launch of this flight, it will be the first airline to provide direct connectivity between Amritsar and Sharjah.

With around 47 per cent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India.

The flight will leave from Amritsar at 11.35 am and reach Sharjah at 1.35 pm (local time).

The return flight will depart from Sharjah airport at 2.35 pm (local time) and arrive in Amritsar at 7.40 pm.

Also Read | IndiGo passengers 'forced' to sit in stranded flight: DGCA to probe

Also Read | Air India grounds operations director over mid-air fuel emergency at Sydney airport

Watch | IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Delhi returned from runway after the aircraft detected serious error