New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train service to resume soon

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train service to resume soon.

In a welcome move for those seaking to travel to Jammu and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi as country is exiting from the lockdown in phased manner, the Railways will resume service of India's semi-high speed train New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express after the Railways Ministry earlier announced the resumption of 39 pairs (78 new special trains) all with AC coaches from an early convenient date. The New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week except on Tuesday's.

Besides the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, the Indian Railways has also included resumption of service of other AC trains such as New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and other trains. However, the date has not been announced yet. The Railways operations were suspended temprorarily across the country after the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March. However, the Railways started phased wise resumption of train services in July as the country started to exit from lockdown in the phased manner. So far, the railways has resumed service of more than 300 trains.

List of 39 new special AC trains whose service will resume soon

Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Week

AC trains with chair-car only

Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week

