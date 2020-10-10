Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train service to resume soon

New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train service to resume soon

In a welcome move for those seeking to travel to Jammu and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi as country is exiting from the lockdown in phased manner, the Railways will resume service of India's semi-high speed train New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express from an early convenient date.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2020 17:57 IST
Delhi Katra Vande Bharat Exprss train, Indian Railways
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train service to resume soon. 

In a welcome move for those seaking to travel to Jammu and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi as country is exiting from the lockdown in phased manner, the Railways will resume service of India's semi-high speed train New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express after the Railways Ministry earlier announced the resumption of 39 pairs (78 new special trains) all with AC coaches from an early convenient date. The New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week except on Tuesday's.

Besides the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, the Indian Railways has also included resumption of service of other AC trains such as New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and other trains. However, the date has not been announced yet. The Railways operations were suspended temprorarily across the country after the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March. However, the Railways started phased wise resumption of train services in July as the country started to exit from lockdown in the phased manner. So far, the railways has resumed service of more than 300 trains. 

List of 39 new special AC trains whose service will resume soon

  1. Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week
  2. Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly
  3. Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly
  4. Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly
  5. Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly
  6. Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
  7. Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly
  8. Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly
  9. New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily
  10. Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly
  11. Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly
  12. Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week
  13. Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly
  14. Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week
  15. Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
  16. Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week
  17. Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week
  18. Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week
  19. Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly
  20. Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
  21. Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
  22. Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week
  23. Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly
  24. Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week
  25. Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily
  26. Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Week 

AC trains with chair-car only

  1. Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
  2. Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
  3. Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
  4. New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily
  5. New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily
  6. New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily
  7. New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday
  8. Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
  9. New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday
  10. Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily
  11. Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays
  12. Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily
  13. Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week

ALSO READIndian Railways to run 78 new special AC trains soon. Check full list, arrival, departure station

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X