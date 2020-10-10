New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express train service to resume soon

In a welcome move for those seaking to travel to Jammu and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi as country is exiting from the lockdown in phased manner, the Railways will resume service of India's semi-high speed train New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat express after the Railways Ministry earlier announced the resumption of 39 pairs (78 new special trains) all with AC coaches from an early convenient date. The New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week except on Tuesday's.
Besides the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express, the Indian Railways has also included resumption of service of other AC trains such as New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express and other trains. However, the date has not been announced yet. The Railways operations were suspended temprorarily across the country after the outbreak of the coronavirus back in March. However, the Railways started phased wise resumption of train services in July as the country started to exit from lockdown in the phased manner. So far, the railways has resumed service of more than 300 trains.
List of 39 new special AC trains whose service will resume soon
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly
- Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly
- Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly
- Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly
- Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
- Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly
- Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly
- New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily
- Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly
- Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly
- Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week
- Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly
- Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week
- Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
- Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week
- Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week
- Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week
- Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly
- Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
- Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
- Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week
- Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly
- Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week
- Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily
- Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Week
AC trains with chair-car only
- Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
- Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
- Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
- New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday
- Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
- New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday
- Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily
- Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays
- Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily
- Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week
ALSO READ | Indian Railways to run 78 new special AC trains soon. Check full list, arrival, departure station