Indian Railways to run 78 new special AC trains soon. Check full list, arrival, departure station

The Indian Railways has announced that it will further add 39 pairs (78 new trains) to existing train service. These trains will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, the Ministry of Railways informed. In the list shared by Railways Board, the new trains include General AC Express, Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains. The new 78 trains will be functional very soon as informed by the Railways ministry. Take a look at the complete list of 39 pairs of trains whose services will be commenced soon.
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week
- Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly
- Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly
- Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly
- Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly
- Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
- Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly
- Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly
- New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily
- Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly
- Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly
- Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week
- Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly
- Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week
- Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
- Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week
- Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week
- Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week
- Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly
- Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
- Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
- Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week
- Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly
- Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week
- Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily
- Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Weekly
AC trains with chair-car only
- Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
- Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
- Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
- New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily
- New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday
- Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
- New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday
- Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily
- Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays
- Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily
- Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week
Last week, Railways said it was planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season. The Railways has currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22.
"We have conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administration and review the status of coronavirus. They have been asked to give us a report after which we will decide how many trains can be introduced during the holiday season.
Our estimate as of now is that we will run around 200 trains, but it is an estimate, the number could be more," said Yadav.