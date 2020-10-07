Indian Railways to run 78 new special AC trains soon. Check full list, arrival, departure station

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Indian Railways to add service of 78 more trains to existing running special trains.

The Indian Railways has announced that it will further add 39 pairs (78 new trains) to existing train service. These trains will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, the Ministry of Railways informed. In the list shared by Railways Board, the new trains include General AC Express, Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains. The new 78 trains will be functional very soon as informed by the Railways ministry. Take a look at the complete list of 39 pairs of trains whose services will be commenced soon.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Weekly

AC trains with chair-car only

Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week

Last week, Railways said it was planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season. The Railways has currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22.

"We have conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administration and review the status of coronavirus. They have been asked to give us a report after which we will decide how many trains can be introduced during the holiday season.

Our estimate as of now is that we will run around 200 trains, but it is an estimate, the number could be more," said Yadav.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage