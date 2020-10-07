Wednesday, October 07, 2020
     
Indian Railways to run 78 new special AC trains soon. Check full list, arrival, departure station

The Indian Railways has announced that it will further add 39 pairs (78 new trains) to existing train service. These trains will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, the Ministry of Railways informed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2020 17:49 IST
Indian Railways, Railways, Trains
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Indian Railways to add service of 78 more trains to existing running special trains.

The Indian Railways has announced that it will further add 39 pairs (78 new trains) to existing train service. These trains will be introduced as special services from an early convenient date, the Ministry of Railways informed. In the list shared by Railways Board, the new trains include General AC Express, Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains. The new 78 trains will be functional very soon as informed by the Railways ministry. Take a look at the complete list of 39 pairs of trains whose services will be commenced soon.

  1. Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Haridwar AC Express- twice a week
  2. Lokmanya Tilak Terminal to Lucknow AC Express - Weekly
  3. Ajni to Pune AC Express - Weekly
  4. Nagpur to Amritsar - Weekly
  5. Kamakhya to Lokmanya Tilak Terminal SC Express- Weekly
  6. Kamakhya to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
  7. Nizamuddin to Pune AC Express - Weekly
  8. Anand Vihar to Naharlagun AC Express- Weekly
  9. New Delhi to Katra AC Express - Daily
  10. Barmer to Yesvantpur AC Express- Weekly
  11. Secunderabad to Shalimar SC Express- Weekly
  12. Lingampalli to Kakinada Town AC Express- three days a week
  13. Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam AC Express- Weekly
  14. Santragachi to Chennai AC Express- twice a week
  15. Howrah to Yesvantpur AC Express - Weekly
  16. Chennai to Madurai AC Express - Three times a week
  17. Bandra to Bhuj AC Express three times a week
  18. Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar AC Duronto - Once a week
  19. Bhubaneswar to New Delhi AC Duronto - Weekly
  20. Nizamuddin to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
  21. Hawada to Pune - AC Duronto - twice a week
  22. Nizamuddin AC Duronto from Chennai - twice a week
  23. Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - Weekly
  24. Dibrugarh to New Delhi Rajdhani - twice a week
  25. Mumbai Central to Nizamuddin Rajdhani - Daily
  26. Bandra to Nizamuddin Yuva Express- Weekly

AC trains with chair-car only 

  1. Bengaluru to Chennai Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
  2. Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
  3. Chennai to Coimbatore Shatabdi - daily except Tuesday
  4. New Delhi to Habibganj Shatabdi - Daily
  5. New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - Daily
  6. New Delhi to Dehradun Shatabdi - Daily
  7. New Delhi to Amritsar Shatabdi - daily except Thursday
  8. Howrah to Ranchi Shatabdi - daily except Sundays
  9. New Delhi to Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat - daily except Tuesday
  10. Jaipur to Delhi Sarai Rohilla Double Decker - Daily
  11. Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Double Decker - daily except Sundays
  12. Chennai to Bangalore Double Decker - Daily
  13. Visakhapatnam to Tirupati double-decker - three times a week

Last week, Railways said it was planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passengers travelling during the festive season. The Railways has currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22.

"We have conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administration and review the status of coronavirus. They have been asked to give us a report after which we will decide how many trains can be introduced during the holiday season.

Our estimate as of now is that we will run around 200 trains, but it is an estimate, the number could be more," said Yadav.

