Indian Navy warship rescues vessel hijacked by Somali pirates with fishermen, 17 crews on board: Official

In a major development, Indian Defence officials on Monday (January 29) said that the Navy warship INS Sumitra has rescued fishermen hijacked by Somali pirates 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea. The Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman with around 17 crew members was hijacked by Somali pirates.

"Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra has safely rescued the fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates. The pirates have been disarmed and asked to move towards Somalia. The INS Sumitra has now moved out of the area. The ALH Dhruv choppers on board the warship had encircled the hijacked vessel to issue warnings to the pirates on board it," Indian Defence officials said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.