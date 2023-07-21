West Bengal mountaineers create history, become first team from India to successfully scale Mt Brammah-I

Follow us on Image Source : INFORMATION & PR, KISHTWAR/TWITTER Indian mountaineers successfully scaled Mt Brammah-I in J-K's Kishtwar

India creates history: In a first for Indian climbers, a group of mountaineers from West Bengal created history by successfully conquering Mt Brammah 1, standing at a formidable 6,416 metres, in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Thursday.

Known for its technical difficulties, the challenging peak of Mt Brammah-I was first scaled by British mountaineer Chris Bonnington about 50 years ago.

Mountaineers successfully scaled Mt Brammah-I on July 18

As per the officials, the nine-member team of skilled and renowned mountaineers from West Bengal-based Sonarpur Aarohi Club successfully scaled Mt Brammah-I on July 18. "This remarkable achievement marks the first Indian team to conquer the summit, making history in the world of mountaineering," the official said, adding that the route followed to conquer the summit was a new discovery as well.

A total of nine climbing members and five Sherpas accomplished the momentous summit, while three members coordinated the activities from the base camp.

How Bengal team conquered Mt Brammah 1

The expedition commenced on July 16 after meticulous planning and cooperation from the district administration in Kishtwar and various government and military bodies. However, adverse weather conditions, including a whiteout and heavy snowfall, forced the team to abandon their initial summit attempt, an official statement by the Kishtwar administration read.

During this unfortunate incident, a Sherpa member fell approximately 70 metres but, fortunately, survived with bruises, cuts, shock, and snow blindness while searching for the summit route. The team made a courageous decision to wait for his recovery and launch another attempt within 30 hours, said an official.

The team set out once again on July 17 midnight, and at approximately 10:30 am on July 18, they achieved their goal, successfully summiting Mt Brammah 1. The team recorded the height as 6426 metres, which differed slightly from the topo map's mentioned elevation of 6416 metres, based on four devices readings.

After returning to their base camp at 8:30 pm on July 19, the team -- led by renowned mountaineers Rudra Prasad Halder and Satyarup Siddhanta -- expressed gratitude to the district administration for its support, both direct and indirect, throughout the expedition. They also thanked the Army's 17 Rashtriya Rifles, police, the forest department, the Kishtwar Development Authority and the local team.

Deputy Commissioner congratulates mountaineering team

Deputy Commissioner (Kishtwar) Devansh Yadav congratulated the team for the accomplishment. He expressed enthusiasm about the development-boosting tourist potential and tourism in the hilly district. "This achievement will open up new avenues for future adventure tourism in the Kishtwar Himalayas," Yadav said encouraging adventure seekers and mountaineers to explore the uncharted heights of the region. He also assured a conducive environment and necessary support for their endeavours.

About Mt Brammah-I

Located in the Kishtwar Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir, Brammah is a mountain massif consisting of four peaks. These peaks, arranged from the west to the east are - Brammah I (6,416 m or 21,050 ft) which was first summited in 1973, Flat Top (6,103 m or 20,023 ft) which was first conquered in 1980, Brammah II (6,485 m or 21,276 ft) which was first summited in 1975, and Arjuna (6,230 m or 20,440 ft) which was first summited in 1983. Brammah-II is the highest of the group. Brammah I is not the highest but it is the most dramatic, as it is situated at the western end of the massif, above a low base.

In 1973, the British mountaineer Chris Bonington along with Nick Estcourt and with the support of the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering achieved the historic first ascent of Brammah-I via the Southeast Ridge.

(With agencies input)

