'Narendra Modi's vision is going to bring a revolution in gaming', said Indian gamers after meeting PM | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi with gamers

India's 7 top gamers met and discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This meeting not only marks an important moment for the gaming community in India, but also highlights the growing influence and importance of gaming in the cultural and economic landscape of the country.

Several leading gaming creators recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his vision is going to "revolutionise gaming sector" in the country. Creators like Animesh Agarwal, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Naman Mathur and Anshu Bisht met PM Modi and discussed the rise of the e-gaming industry. During this time, PM Modi also tried his hand in some games.

After meeting PM Modi, Animesh and Mithilesh posted on Instagram, "We recently had an in-depth discussion with the Prime Minister about the eSports industry. His vision is set to revolutionize gaming in India."

A huge gaming audience of 45-55 crore players in India

Let us tell you that at present there is a huge gaming audience of 45-55 crore players in India. According to recent industry data, the Indian gaming industry generated revenues of $3.1 billion in FY2013, an increase of 19 percent from $2.6 billion in FY2012. Payal Dhare in her Instagram post said that it is an honor to be the only female gamer to discuss the future of e-gaming and content creation with PM Modi. “Thank you for recognizing our voices and paving the way for inclusivity in this industry,” she said.

According to Invest India, online gaming is the fourth largest segment of the Indian media and entertainment sector. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 percent to reach Rs 231 billion by 2025.

PM Modi gave National Creators Award to 23 people

Last month, the community of creators and influencers praised PM Modi during the National Creators Awards in New Delhi, calling him the creator of the 'new India' and the 'greatest of all time'. PM Modi honored 23 people in that program. He gave the Best Creator for Social Change award to story teller Jaya Kishori. Also, the Cultural Ambassador of the Year award was given to Maithili Thakur.

'This is an event to give premature recognition to the new era'

During this time, while congratulating the creators, the PM had said, "The superpower of some sector may have inspired the government to think of how long they will sit." That's why you deserve congratulations. The credit for this goes to every content creator of India. Because of the courage you showed, you all have reached here today and the country is looking at you with great hope. Your content is creating a tremendous impact across India.