Ahead of PM Modi's US visit, Defence Ministry approves 'Predator drone' deal with America

Indian Defence Ministry approves 'Predator drone' deal with America

India-US drone deal: Days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the United States, the Defence Ministry on Thursday approved the deal for acquiring the 'Predator (MQ-9 Reaper) drones from America. According to reports, the final decision on this would be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

"The deal for the Predator drones was given approval by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting today. The acquisition proposal will now have to follow a procedure after which it will have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security," news agency ANI quoted defence sources as saying.

The DAC is the highest body in the Defence Ministry to take decisions on acquisitions. All high-value acquisitions are given final approval by the CCS. The Indian Navy is the lead agency for the deal in which 15 drones will be going to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of responsibility. The three services also have plans of going in for the same type of medium altitude and long endurance drones from indigenous sources.

PM Modi to visit US from June 21 to 24

Meanwhile, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US from June 21 to 24, where US President Joe Biden will host him at the White House. This will be Modi's first state visit to the US during his nine-year reign as Prime Minister. During his visit, he will also become the first Indian PM to address the Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time. Indian Americans said the invitation sent to Prime Minister to address the US Congress serves as a reminder of the historic significance of the relationship between the US and India, reflecting the shared dream and commitment to global peace and prosperity, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi to speak on diaspora's role in India’s growth story

According to a community leader in charge of hosting the event, Prime Minister Modi will speak on the role of the diaspora in India’s development during his address to Indian Americans here next week. Chicago-based Dr Bharat Barai, who was at the Ronald Reagan Building venue in Washington DC on Wednesday to give final shape to the next week’s event, said that it is a sold-out event, with registration completed for all 838 seats. PM Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

