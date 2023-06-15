UNGA adopts resolution introduced by India to honour fallen peacekeepers; PM Modi thanks countries for support

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representational purpose

Just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, the UN General Assembly has adopted a draft resolution to establish a memorial wall in the UN Headquarters to honour fallen peacekeepers titled ‘Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers.’ India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution in the UN General Assembly hall, a draft resolution introduced by New Delhi. The resolution was co-sponsored by nearly 190 UN Member States and was adopted by consensus.

PM Modi thanks countries for support

PM Modi thanked the countries that supported the initiative. "Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. "The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Leaders’ Summit on Peacekeeping hosted by then US President Barack Obama at the UN Headquarters in September 2015 during the high-level General Assembly week, had paid homage to the peacekeepers who laid down their lives in defending the highest ideals of the United Nations.

What is this draft resolution

The draft resolution 'Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers' piloted by India is a memorial wall to honour the memory of fallen peacekeepers, giving due consideration to the modalities involved, including the recording of the names of those who have made the supreme sacrifice." 18 countries including Bangladesh, Canada, China, Denmark, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Nepal, Rwanda and the US had submitted the resolution. The resolution stipulates that the wall be completed within three years of the text’s adoption.

