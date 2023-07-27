Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ANI Indian Coast Guard rescues govt research vessel stranded between Goa, Karnataka's Karwar

A research vessel belonging to the Indian Government which was stuck between Goa and Karnataka's Karwar port city was rescued by the Indian Coast Guard on Thursday.

The vessel, carrying a total of 36 people, was struck due to technical issues, an official said. “The 28-member crew and 8 scientists – total of 36 people – were stuck on the ship and are now being brought towards Goa. The passengers are safe,” said KL Arun, DIG Coast Guard.

A rescue operation is underway. According to DIG Coast Guard KL Arun, the vessel had declared distress yesterday (July 26) at around 3 pm. "The vessel had a total blackout, so immediately ships were deispatched. The first ship reached by around 5 pm while second one reached by night."

Arun confirmed that it’s a Government of India research vessel and the rescue operation is on. Despite challenging weather conditions and the vessel's considerable distance from the coastline and size of the ship, the ICG team took the ship under tow for safely bringing it to Goa, thereby executing a seamless rescue operation, the official said. All members on board the ship are safe and sound, he added.

Earlier this month, an Indian Coast Guard ship ‘Abheek’ which is based at Okha Port in Devbhumi Dwarka district, rescued five fishermen from a boat, stranded at sea. The Indian Coast Guard ship was en route to Okha from Kochi.

