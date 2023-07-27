Follow us on Image Source : FILE Naval sailor found dead onboard INS Vikrant

A naval salior was found hanging onboard the INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday.

Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide, it said, adding a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered into the incident.

Sources said the unmarried sailor belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. They said a case has been registered with the local police.

Earlier, an Army jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself at a military camp in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

The deceased soldier was identified as Dombal Mayur, belonging from Maharashtra. As per information provided by officials, he shot himself at the Mehashwar army camp.

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Police officer killed, several injured in suicide blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ALSO READ | J&K: Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in Samba, Narcotics recovered

Latest India News