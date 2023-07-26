Pakistan: Police officer killed, several injured in suicide blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People Stand and watch the damaged mosque after a suicide bomber attack inside a roadside mosque in the Khyber district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of Pakistan.

An additional Station House Officer (SHO) was killed and a few others injured after a bomb blast in an under-construction mosque in the Ali Masjid area of the Khyber region on Tuesday. The departed additional SHO was recognised as Adnan Afridi, police said, adding injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital for clinical help.

It was discovered that the Khyber Police have led an intelligence-based operation over the information of the presence of two terrorists in the under-development mosque in Jamrud. One of the terrorists exploded himself when the police attempted to capture him, while the other terrorists escaped the besieging site.

Be that as it may, the security forces effectively arrested him, as indicated by ARY News.

Instances of bomb blasts in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are on the rise. The province is continuously facing terrorist attacks.

In the previous year, from June 18, 2022, to June 18, 2023, there were 665 terror attacks in the region, including 15 suicide bombings.

In the North Waziristan tribal region alone, 140 terror operations containing eight suicide bombings, 37 IED and three hand projectile blasts, five rocket assaults, and 85 fire occurrences were accounted for, as per the list of "Motive Wise Terrorism Incidents" published by the provincial police.

More details are awaited...

Latest World News