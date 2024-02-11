Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Indian Coast Guard rescues 11 crew after fishing boat suffers engine failure in Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard rescues 11 crew after fishing boat suffers engine failure in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard said that the crew is safe and sound. The rescue operation was undertaken by a highly advanced ship and a skilled team.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2024 19:59 IST
Indian Coast Guard, Arabian Sea, Rescue operation
Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Coast Guard rescues boat in Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard has rescued 11 crew on board an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea near Exclusive Economic Zone Lakshadweep Island. The boat had suffered engine failure and was nearly 280 nautical miles away from west of Minicoy Island and when the distress signal was received, officials said. The ICG immediately rushed into action upon receiving the distress call and activated a high-priority rescue operation. A highly advanced ship with a skilled team was dispatched to the area on February 7, officials said.

“Recognizing the potential magnitude of the disaster, the Indian Coast Guard got activated to safeguard the Ship so as to protect the fragile ecosystem and save the Fishing Boat,” the ICG officials said.

“On February 8, the Indian Coast Guard team took the Fishing Boat under tow to safely bring it to Minicoy, thereby executing a seamless rescue operation. The crew members onboard the IFB King are safe and sound,” they added.

ALSO READ | Indian Navy foils piracy attempt along East coast of Somalia, rescues Iranian, Pakistani crew

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement