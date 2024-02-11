Indian Coast Guard rescues 11 crew after fishing boat suffers engine failure in Arabian Sea

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Coast Guard rescues boat in Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard has rescued 11 crew on board an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea near Exclusive Economic Zone Lakshadweep Island. The boat had suffered engine failure and was nearly 280 nautical miles away from west of Minicoy Island and when the distress signal was received, officials said. The ICG immediately rushed into action upon receiving the distress call and activated a high-priority rescue operation. A highly advanced ship with a skilled team was dispatched to the area on February 7, officials said.

“Recognizing the potential magnitude of the disaster, the Indian Coast Guard got activated to safeguard the Ship so as to protect the fragile ecosystem and save the Fishing Boat,” the ICG officials said.

“On February 8, the Indian Coast Guard team took the Fishing Boat under tow to safely bring it to Minicoy, thereby executing a seamless rescue operation. The crew members onboard the IFB King are safe and sound,” they added.

