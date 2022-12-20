Indian Army-PLA face-off: ‘PM Modi will not spare anyone’- Tawang Monastery warns China

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tawang Monastery slams China

Following the skirmish between the Indian Army and Chinese soldiers along the LAC in Tawang sector, the monks of Tawang Monastery warned China saying PM Modi will not spare anyone.

“We support Indian army. Chinese government always goes after other countries' territories and it's totally wrong. They also eye Indian land. If they want peace in the world, they shouldn't do this,” Lama Yeshi Khawo, a Monk of Tawang Monastery said on Monday.

Earlier, Indian Army in a statement said on December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner and this face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides.

“We have full trust in Indian government and the Indian Army, who will keep Tawang secure. During 1962 war, the monks of this monastery helped Indian Army. Chinese government claims that Tawang is also part of Tibet, but Tawang is an integral part of India,” said LY Khawo, a Monk of Tawang Monastery.

India’s preparation to counter Chinese aggression

For countering Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Union government has been carrying out infrastructure development in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh. Border Roads Organisation has been carrying out projects to develop all road networks in border areas of western Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh.

Two tunnels - Sela and Nechipu is under construction as vehicular movement becomes difficult due to heavy snowfall in winter, said Brig Raman Kumar, Chief Engineer, Project Vartak.

“We want to connect even the far-flung areas of Tawang district and contribute to the socio-economic development of this area. Apart from road connectivity, the government is working to strengthen mobile connectivity in Tawang and other bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

