Army issues emergency procurement tender for 750 drones to execute special missions at border areas

The Indian Army is looking to procure 750 remotely piloted aerial vehicles under fast-track procedures to help special forces carry out special missions behind enemy lines.

According to the Indian Army officials, "Indian Army has issued a tender for the procurement of 750 remotely piloted aerial vehicles under fast-track procedures under the emergency procurement powers granted to Defence Forces by the Government of India."

Describing their requirements, the Indian Army said the Parachute (Special Forces) battalions are mandated to execute special missions behind enemy lines and hence, should be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

"The current volatile situation along northern borders warrants expeditious procurement of operational equipment. RPAV is a potent situational awareness device which provides surveillance by day and night along with the ability to scan the target area," they said.

The Army wants these RPAVs to provide a processed 3D scanned image of the target to execute special missions.

"This equipment will be employed for situational awareness, short-range surveillance, scanning the target area, and providing the processed 3D image of the target before entering the target area," the officials said.

This force multiplier would enable the Special Forces to execute pinpoint precision strikes during direct action tasks such as raids, elimination of high-value targets, and command and control elements including enemy leadership.

"It is therefore imperative for Parachute (Special Forces) Battalions to be equipped with this state-of-the-art niche technology," they said.

