Indian Army aviation gets major boost, defence ministry signs deal for 25 new ALH Dhruv helicopters

New Delhi: In what is being seen as a major capability boost for the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry signed a contract for the procurement of 25 new Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH). This procurement is expected to enhance the Army's operational effectiveness, particularly in crucial areas such as the Western desert region.

Set to be established on March 15 in Jodhpur, the new ALH Dhruv attack helicopter squadron is poised to greatly enhance the Army's combat capabilities in the Western desert sector.

"The Defence Ministry today signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for acquiring 25 new ALH Dhruv helicopters for the Indian Army. The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT (Utility) is designed for Search & Rescue, Troop Transportation, Internal Cargo, Recce/ Casualty Evacuation etc. It has proved its performance in high-altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh," the officials of the Defense Ministry said.

Deal for acquisition of 34 ALH Dhruv

The Ministry of Defence signed two contracts for a combined value of Rs 8073.17 crore with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru for acquisition of 34 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv Mk III along with Operational Role Equipment for Indian Army (25 ALHs) and Indian Coast Guard (09 ALHs) under Buy (Indian-IDDM - Indigenously Designed, Developed & Manufactured) category marking a significant move towards indigenisation in defence manufacturing.

"The Indian Army's Army Aviation Corps raised its first squadron of Apache attack helicopters in Jodhpur on March 15. The first choppers of the unit are expected to arrive in May this year from the US," said Indian Army officials.

The Indian Army has signed a contract to acquire six Apache helicopters from the US. The Indian Air Force has already acquired 22 of these American attack helicopters, which have taken part in conflicts in the northern sector in recent times.

ALH Dhruv Mk III

The ALH Dhruv Mk III UT (Utility), the Indian Army version, is designed for Search & Rescue, Troop Transportation, Internal Cargo, Recce/ Casualty Evacuation etc. It has proved its performance in high altitude regions like Siachen Glacier and Ladakh.

The ALH Mk III MR (Maritime Role), the ICG version, is designed for Maritime Surveillance and Interdiction, Search and Rescue, Rappelling Operations and also for Cargo & Personnel Transportation, Pollution Response using external cargo-carrying capability and Medical Casualty Evacuation. It has proved its mettle even in adverse atmospherics conditions over sea and land.

The project will generate employment of an estimated 190 Lakh Man-Hours during its duration. It will also entail supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and 70 local vendors will be involved in the indigenisation process which is likely to have a positive impact on employment generation in this sector, thus furthering the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

