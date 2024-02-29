DRDO conducts two successful flights tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Very Short-Range Air Defence System

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two successful flight tests of Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on February 28 and 29 from a ground based portable launcher off the coast of Odisha from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, officials said on Thursday. These tests were carried out against high speed unmanned aerial targets under different interception scenario.

“During all the test flights, the targets were intercepted and destroyed by the missiles, meeting the mission objectives,” the officials said.

What is VSHORADS?

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners.

VSHORADAS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics which have been successfully proven during the tests.

According to the officials, the missile is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor and meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability.

“The flight test was witnessed by official of the Indian Army, senior Scientists from various DRDO laboratories and Industry Partner,” the officials said.

