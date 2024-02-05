DRDO successfully conducts four flight trials of high-speed expendable aerial target 'ABHYAS' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PIB DRDO carries out successful flight trials of ‘ABHYAS’ from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted four flight trials of the high-speed expendable aerial target 'ABHYAS' from the integrated test range at Chandipur in Odisha. The trials took place between January 30 and February 2.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the trials were conducted with four different mission objectives in a revised robust configuration using a single booster designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory, Hyderabad to provide reduced launch acceleration.

Watch video here:

The objectives such as the safe release of the booster, launcher clearance and attaining the required end of launch velocity were achieved. During the flight trials, various parameters like required endurance, speed, manoeuvrability, altitude and range were successfully validated.

About ABHYAS

Designed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), ABHYAS offers a realistic threat scenario for the practice of weapon systems. It is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot indigenously made by the ADE. It has a radar cross-section, visual and infrared augmentation system required for weapon practice.

ABHYAS has a laptop-based Ground Control System with which the aircraft can be integrated and pre-flight checks, data recording during the flight, replay after the flight and post-flight analysis can be carried out. ABHYAS requires minimum logistics and is cost-effective compared to imported equivalents.

The systems tested recently were realised through Production Agencies – Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Defence. With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is ready for production. The system has export potential and can be offered to friendly countries.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO, the Armed Forces and the Industry for the successful flight trial of ABHYAS. The development of this system will meet the requirements of aerial targets for the Armed Forces, he said.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of the teams associated in the design, development and testing of the system.

Also Read: India set to export BrahMos supersonic cruise missile’s ground systems in next 10 days: DRDO

Also Read: DRDO conducts successful flight-test of 'New Generation AKASH' missile off Odisha coast | VIDEO