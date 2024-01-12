DRDO conducts successful flight-test of 'New Generation AKASH' missile off Odisha coast | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The missile test was conducted by DRDO off the Odisha coast.

In a noteworthy accomplishment, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone with the successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile on Friday. The test, carried out at 10:30 AM from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Chandipur, targeted a high-speed unmanned aerial target flying at a very low altitude. Demonstrating remarkable precision, the weapon system intercepted the target during the flight test, leading to its successful destruction.

Know about AKASH-NG missile

The successful testing of the AKASH-NG missile highlights the continued efforts and advancements made by the DRDO in bolstering India's indigenous defence capabilities. It has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar and Command, Control and communication system.

This accomplishment not only reinforces the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology but also underlines the DRDO's dedication to developing cutting-edge missile systems that can effectively address contemporary security challenges. The AKASH-NG's ability to intercept high-speed targets at very low altitudes showcases its versatility and readiness to meet evolving defence requirements.

ALSO READ: DRDO launches fully indigenous assault rifle 'Ugram'. All you need to know