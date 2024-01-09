DRDO launches fully indigenous assault rifle 'Ugram'. All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : @VICTORFORCE2 A look at new rifle developed by DRDO 'Ugram'

DRDO has launched a fully indigenous assault rifle named 'Ugram', which has been designed to meet the Indian Army's General Staff Qualitative Requirement (GSQR), which means it weighs less than four kilograms.

The weapon has been developed in collaboration with a private firm, at Armament Research and Development Establishments (ARDE).

"We have been working on the design part of assault rifle for the last two-three years and with the help of Dvipa Armour India Ltd, we could realise this product in record time. This weapon is fully indigenous and matches international standards of similar calibre weapons," an official said.

He further informed that special care has been taken to ensure reliable functioning with the in-service ammunition, and steel construction of all critical components ensures "ruggedness and intuitive operations"

Rifle prototypes have been demonstrated to various senior Army officials and the Minister of Home Affairs, they informed.

The weapon will be subject to stringent trials by an independent expert committee before field user trials, the release said.

The operational prototype of the 7.62 x 51mm assault rifle was unveiled by Dr S V Gade, director general (Armament & Combat Engineering Cluster) in the presence of A Raju, director of ARDE.

With inputs from PTI

