India set to export BrahMos supersonic cruise missile’s ground systems in next 10 days: DRDO

In a significant development, India is set to begin the export of ground systems designed for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles within the next 10 days. DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat said the cruise missiles are anticipated to be sent by March of this year.

The announcement underscores India's progress in the field of defence technology, particularly in the realm of supersonic cruise missiles. The decision to export ground systems for BrahMos missiles signifies a strategic move to share indigenous capabilities with international partners.

DRDO Chairman on latest development

Speaking to the news agency, Dr Kamat provided insights into the upcoming induction of DRDO-developed products into the armed forces. Notable additions to the arsenal include the LCA Mk-1A, Arjun Mk-1A, QRSAM, and an increased number of squadrons for the Akash missile system. He also emphasized the imminent induction of several tactical missiles developed by DRDO.

Highlighting the significant progress, Dr Kamat mentioned that DRDO-developed products, with a cumulative value of approximately Rs 4.94 Lakh Crores, have either been successfully inducted or have received the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC). "The developments are now increasingly getting done much faster than earlier. My estimate is, more than 60% or 70% of the inducted products are in the last 5-7 years. This rate is going to increase dramatically as we go ahead," the DRDO chairman added.

About BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles are renowned for their precision and speed, making them a formidable asset in modern warfare. The move to export ground systems aligns with India's commitment to bolstering defence ties and showcasing its technological prowess on the global stage. The Indian Army has successfully inducted several BrahMos regiments since 2007.

