Indian Navy carries out precision hit of land target with improved range of Brahmos | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Supersonic cruise missile

The Indian Navy and the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) on Wednesday carried out a successful engagement of a land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile.

"#IndianNavy & M/s BAPL carried out successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile. This endeavour revalidates #AatmaNirbharta for extended range precision strike capability from combat & mission ready ships. #AatmaNirbharBharat," Indian Navy posted on X.

Navy successfully test-fired BrahMos missile in Bay in Bengal

Earlier in last year November, the Indian Navy said successfully test-fired a BrahMos missile from its warship in the Bay in Bengal.

The missile achieved all mission objectives, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

In a post on X, the Navy also shared a picture of the test-firing.

"An #IndianNavy destroyer of @IN_EasternFleet carried out successful firing of #BrahMos missile in the #BayofBengal. The missile achieved all mission objectives. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IndiannavyMedia," it posted.