Wednesday, January 24, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Indian Navy carries out precision hit of land target with improved range of Brahmos | Watch

Indian Navy carries out precision hit of land target with improved range of Brahmos | Watch

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: January 24, 2024 23:41 IST
Supersonic cruise missile
Image Source : X Supersonic cruise missile

The Indian Navy and the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) on Wednesday carried out a successful engagement of a land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile. 

"#IndianNavy & M/s BAPL carried out successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile. This endeavour revalidates #AatmaNirbharta for extended range precision strike capability from combat & mission ready ships. #AatmaNirbharBharat," Indian Navy posted on X.

Navy successfully test-fired BrahMos missile in Bay in Bengal
Earlier in last year November, the Indian Navy said successfully test-fired a BrahMos missile from its warship in the Bay in Bengal.
 
The missile achieved all mission objectives, the Indian Navy said in a statement.
 
In a post on X, the Navy also shared a picture of the test-firing. 
 
"An #IndianNavy destroyer of @IN_EasternFleet carried out successful firing of #BrahMos missile in the #BayofBengal. The missile achieved all mission objectives.  @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IndiannavyMedia," it posted.
 

Supersonic cruise missile

According to a top official of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, the India-Russian joint venture produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms with a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. India also exports BrahMos missiles to a few countries like the Philippines and others. Notably, the Indian Navy tested their Extended range capacity.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News