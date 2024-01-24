Indian Navy carries out precision hit of land target with improved range of Brahmos | Watch

The Indian Navy and the BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL) on Wednesday carried out a successful engagement of a land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile.
"#IndianNavy & M/s BAPL carried out successful engagement of land target at enhanced range with an advanced supersonic cruise missile. This endeavour revalidates #AatmaNirbharta for extended range precision strike capability from combat & mission ready ships. #AatmaNirbharBharat," Indian Navy posted on X.
Supersonic cruise missile
According to a top official of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, the India-Russian joint venture produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms with a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound. India also exports BrahMos missiles to a few countries like the Philippines and others. Notably, the Indian Navy tested their Extended range capacity.