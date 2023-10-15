India Vs Pak World Cup match: Happy that Pakistan could not dedicate victory to Hamas, says Israel envoy

Follow us on Image Source : X A cricket fan displays poster at Narendra Modi Stadium during India Vs Pakistan match

Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India, on Saturday, expressed his happiness after India beat Pakistan by seven-wicket in a crucial World Cup match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, saying after losing the ODI to Rohit Sharma-led team, Pakistan could not attribute its victory to the terrorists of Hamas. In a post on X, he shared a picture of a cricket fan who displayed a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu with the caption- India firmly stands with Israel in the war against terrorism.

"We are happy that #India emerged victorious in the #INDvsPAK match at #CWC23 and that Pakistan was unable to attribute its victory to the terrorists of Hamas. We were really moved by Indian friends showing their solidarity with Israel by displaying posters during the match," Gilon posted on X.

Israel-Hamas war

Meanwhile, Israel-Hamas war enter day eight on Sunday as the Israeli military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

Currently, people are struggling to flee from northern Gaza while also grappling with a growing water crisis after Israel stopped the flow of resources to the Gaza Strip. No decision on a ground offensive has been announced, although Israel has been massing troops along the Gaza border. An Israeli shell landed in a gathering of international journalists covering clashes on the border in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing one and wounding six. The war has claimed at least 3,200 lives since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct.

