India voices concern over stalled reform at UNSC, says 'delay would further deficit in representation'

UNSC reform: India on Thursday voiced concern over the stalled reform at the UN Security Council, saying the delay could lead to a greater deficit in representation.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj highlighted the importance of enhancing membership in both permanent and non-permanent categories, saying it will help the powerful UN body to effectively manage ongoing conflicts.

She made these remarks while delivering the statement on behalf of the G4 nations at the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on the ‘Question of equitable representation on and increase in the membership of the Security Council and other matters related to the Security Council.'

Kamboj went on to say that it is high time for the Security Council to fulfil its obligation under the Charter to act on behalf of the entire membership.

"This will not be achieved without enhancing the membership in both categories. Only this will enable the Council to manage effectively today’s conflicts around the globe as well as increasingly complex and interconnected global challenges it faces today," she remarked.

The Ambassador further added, "the longer the Security Council reform is stalled, the greater its deficit in representation. And representation is – an inescapable precondition for its legitimacy and effectiveness."

G4 nations call for urgent Security Council reform

India's current two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council will come to an end in December, after it has presided over the 15-nation Council. The G4 countries - Brazil, Germany, Japan and India - have led the charge for urgent Security Council reform as the body has remained incredibly divided in addressing current issues.

The G-4 expressed regret that even after 40 years of the item on equitable representation in the Security Council being included on the General Assembly agenda, work on the issue has “nothing substantive” to show.

'UNSC doesn't reflect geo-political realities in its current form'

New Delhi has also asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today’s geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if developing nations like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.

The G4 upholds the need for a comprehensive reform of the UNSC, with the expansion of seats in both permanent and non-permanent categories of membership, equitable regional representation, more transparent and inclusive working methods and an enhanced relationship with other UN bodies, including the General Assembly.

Kamboj also reminded the UNGA that during this year’s high-level week in September, more than 70 Heads of State and Government and high level governmental representatives underlined that reforming the Security Council should be one of the priorities during this session.

(With inputs from PTI)

