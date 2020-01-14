India-US working on mutually agreeable dates for Donald Trump's visit

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump visit to India can take place in February as officials in New Delhi and Washington are working to mutually decide the dates for his visit. The Indian government had in 2019 invited Donald Trump to attend Republic Day celebrations, however, the President couldn't attend due to scheduling constraints.

As per media reports, Donald Trump's visit will highly depend on his impeachment proceedings in the senate expected to start this week. India and US are also working on finalising a trade deal between the two countries, therefore, talks on the same are also likely to take place if President Trump pays a visit to India.

Earlier in 2019, responding to India's invitation, a White House spokesperson said, "President Trump was honoured by Prime Minister Modi's invitation for him to be Chief Guest of India's Republic Day on January 26, 2019, but is unable to participate due to scheduling constraints."

The White House added that both the nations are committed to further strengthen the bond as President Trump and PM Modi enjoy "a strong personal rapport".

