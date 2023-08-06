India TV Poll Results: Will I.N.D.I.A alliance get advantage in LS polls after SC's decision on Rahul Gandhi?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India TV Poll Results

INDIA TV Poll Results: In a major relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction in the Modi surname defamation case, paving the way for the revival of his Lok Sabha membership. Rahul Gandhi, armed with the apex court can seek restoration of his status as an MP or the Lok Sabha speaker can now revive his membership.

A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

"No reason has been given by the trial judge for imposing maximum sentence, the order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," the bench said.

The supreme court was hearing a plea filed by the Congress former president (Rahul Gandhi) challenging the Gujarat High Court verdict which dismissed his plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the case. Earlier in 2019, former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi filed a criminal defamation case against Gandhi over his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019.

Will I.N.D.I.A alliance get advantage in LS polls after SC's decision on Rahul Gandhi?

In our poll, we asked the public 'Will I.N.D.I.A alliance get an advantage in LS polls after SC's decision on Rahul Gandhi?' For this, we had given three options 'Yes', 'No' and 'Can't say' to the public. A total of 9397 people participated in the poll. Most of the people said that even after the apex court's decision on Rahul Gandhi, the I.N.D.I.A alliance will not get benefits in the Lok Sabha election 2024. At the same time, to some extent, people believed that this decision would benefit the I.N.D.I.A alliance. On the other hand, there were very few people who were not in a position to give an opinion on this and they chose the option of 'Can't say'.

How was the result of the poll in numbers?

Talking about the figures, a total of 9397 people took part in this poll. Most of them, i.e. 82 per cent, believed that I.N.D.I.A alliance will not get benefits in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, about 16 per cent of people believed that this decision would benefit the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Their answer was 'No' while about 2 per cent of people chose the option of 'Can't say'.

