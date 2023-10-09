India TV Poll Results: Is distributing freebies to influence elections good for democracy?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Is distributing freebies to influence elections good for democracy?

India TV Poll Results: The Assembly Elections 2023 will going to be held in five states in the coming month in India which includes states like- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. A year after political parties argued over the use of freebies to woo or attract voters, there is no dearth of such poll promises and policy moves.

Take the recent Cabinet decision to increase the cooking gas subsidy for beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme by Rs 100 per cylinder. It comes at a time crude oil prices are on a boil, and tops up the Rs 200 universal cut in cylinder prices in August.

Does it make for a freebie? Or is the tag better suited to free electricity up to 100 units for families in Rajasthan or e-scooters given away to meritorious female students? To be sure, there is no legal definition- parties position their plans as welfare for the needy, and dismiss others as wasteful giveaways.

A total of 13,481 people had taken the poll. Most of the people in this poll said that distributing freebies to influence elections is not good for democracy. On the other hand, only some people believed that distributing freebies to influence elections is good for Indian democracy. And there were very few people who were undecided.

