India TV Opinion Poll: Will Rahul Gandhi apologise for making controversial remarks on people of Kashi?

When Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi alleged that he saw in Varanasi that many youths were lying on the road after drinking alcohol and music was being played. The remarks created a stir which was slammed by the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi had said that the youth were dancing on the streets of Varanasi after drinking alcohol.

"The next day the youth met me and said that our lives were ruined, the paper was leaked. One paper after another is getting leaked. A young man comes and says that he paid five lakh rupees for coaching and on the day of the exam the paper gets leaked," Rahul said.

India TV conducted a poll in which the public was asked "Will Rahul Gandhi apologise for making controversial remarks on the people of Kashi?"

In response to this, 61 per cent people answered 'yes'. Whereas 33 per cent people answered 'no' and 6 per cent people chose the 'can't say' option. A total of 13,617 people voted in this poll of India TV.

