India TV Opinion Poll: Should Rahul Gandhi postpone his 'Nyaya Yatra' to save the crumbling I.N.D.I.A bloc?

Aam Aadmi Party said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to Congress with Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely asserting theirs is the only party that is highly prepared to contest the polls and seat sharing "cannot be decided at press conferences". The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted that the Congress, which is the senior I.N.D.I.A bloc ally, does not even deserve even one seat considering its performance in the previous polls in the national capital. Addressing a press conference after AAP's political affairs committee meeting, party's national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said they have been waiting for more than a month for the seat-sharing talks for Delhi to resume but there has been no communication (from the Congress).

AAP has also announced that in Punjab it is going to contest all 13 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the JD(U) has also exited the I.N.D.I.A bloc and have called it directionless. In Uttar Pradesh RLD also exited the alliance and decided to join hands with NDA. In such a catch-22 situation, Rahul Gandhi is busy with Congress Jodo Nyay Yatra. Image Source : INDIATVIndia TV Opinion Poll on INDIA bloc

India TV Opinion Poll also asked, 'Should Rahul Gandhi postpone his 'Nyaya Yatra' to save the crumbling I.N.D.I.A bloc?' While 70 per cent voted that Rahul Gandhi should immediately stop the yatra and save the alliance by taking some concrete steps, 25 per cent thought that he should continue with his tour. 5 per cent remained undecided. Close of 10,000 participated in the opinion poll.