Opinion Poll: After the EC's appeal, will urban voters take part in large numbers in polls this time?

The Election Commission on Monday announced the dates of assembly elections in 5 states. Voting for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held in one phase on November 17, November 25, November 30 and November 7 respectively, while in Chhattisgarh, voting will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17. The Election Commission said that the counting of votes for the five states will take place on December 3. This time the Election Commission has appealed to the urban voters to participate enthusiastically in voting. In such a situation, India TV took public opinion on this issue.

In the India TV poll, readers were asked, 'After the Election Commission's appeal, will urban voters cast more votes this time?' And the options of 'yes', 'no' and 'can't say' were given. 7549 people voted on this question and 66 per cent of them answered 'yes'. At the same time, 24 per cent of people believed that the Election Commission's appeal would have no effect on urban voters. 10 per cent i.e. more than 750 voters were not in a position to say anything and they thought it best to go with the option of 'Can't say'. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

'All efforts to ensure fairness'

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday that about 16 crore voters will be eligible to vote in the assembly elections of 5 states. The CEC said the Election Commission has laid special emphasis on making the electoral rolls inclusive and the focus will also be on 'roll-to-poll' or ensuring that all voters turn up to vote. Kumar said that all efforts have been made to ensure the fairness of the elections. He called upon the voters of the five states, especially the youth, women and urban voters, to ensure their participation in voting.

