India TV-CNX Opinion Poll LIVE: What's the mood of voters in Himachal and Bihar?

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: A survey has been conducted in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May, to analyse what the voters feel about political parties and who has an edge with just weeks left for the general elections. Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have 40 and 4 Lok Sabha seats respectively. The political situation in Himachal has suddenly turned volatile after the Rajya Sabha elections in which the BJP candidate emerged as the winner due to cross-voting by Congress MLAs and the draw of lots. In Bihar also, it will be interesting to see the mood of voters after Nitish Kumar once again switched sides and joined hands with the BJP. Stay tuned for all the updates.