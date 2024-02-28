Wednesday, February 28, 2024
     
  India TV-CNX Opinion Poll LIVE: What's the mood of voters in Himachal and Bihar?
India TV-CNX Opinion Poll LIVE: What's the mood of voters in Himachal and Bihar?

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll: India TV-CNX conducted a survey in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to gauge the mood of voters in these respective states. Stay tuned for all the updates.

February 28, 2024
Representational image
Image Source : PTI Representational image

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: A survey has been conducted in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May, to analyse what the voters feel about political parties and who has an edge with just weeks left for the general elections. Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have 40 and 4 Lok Sabha seats respectively. The political situation in Himachal has suddenly turned volatile after the Rajya Sabha elections in which the BJP candidate emerged as the winner due to cross-voting by Congress MLAs and the draw of lots. In Bihar also, it will be interesting to see the mood of voters after Nitish Kumar once again switched sides and joined hands with the BJP. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Live updates :India TV-CNX Opinion Poll | Bihar and Himachal Pradesh

  • Feb 28, 2024 4:50 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats

    There are a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 17 seats, JD(U) 16, LJP got 6 and Congress grabbed just one seat.

  • Feb 28, 2024 4:48 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    What's the mood of voters in Himachal and Bihar? India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey decodes it

    Himachal Pradesh has a total of four Lok Sabha seats and these are: Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla.

    In 2019 elections, all the four seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

