India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: BJP-led NDA set to sweep Assam with 12 Lok Sabha seats

According to the survey, the BJP is going to get 12 Lok Sabha seats and Congress only 1 with a vote share of 29 per cent. Others may also get 29 per cent vote share.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Guwahati Updated on: October 05, 2023 17:15 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The BJP-led NDA is likely to emerge victorious if Lok Sabha elections are held today. As per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP is likely to get 42% of votes in the northeastern state indicating that the people are satisfied with Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government. UPDATES

According to the survey, the BJP is going to get 12 Lok Sabha seats and Congress only 1 with a vote share of 29 per cent. Others may also get 29 per cent vote share.  

In an earlier opinion poll conducted by India TV-CNX in July, results of which were telecast in "Desh Ki Awaz" special show on the channel, predicted a massive victory of Modi-led NDA's over the Opposition if Lok Sabha polls were held then. According to the survey, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 8 seats in other Northeastern states including Manipur, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, Congress may win 3 seats.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has said that it will conduct a socio-economic survey of the state's five indigenous Muslim communities so that measures can be taken for their upliftment.

 

